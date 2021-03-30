10-year US bond yields to rise to 2.00% later in the year – Credit Suisse

US Bond Yields are expected to see a more gradual and stilted rise during the second quarter, with an elevated risk of a short-term pullback in the first part of the quarter. Nevertheless, the Credit Suisse analyst team is looking for 10yr US Bond Yields to rise to 1.82% during the second quarter and 1.96/2.00% later in the year.

Key quotes

“The market enters Q2 with short-term momentum waning slightly and medium-term momentum remaining at levels that are typically consistent with a pause. We therefore expect to see a more stilted move higher during Q2, with the risk of a near term correction elevated.

“The next major support zone at 1.82% is likely to prove a tough barrier during Q2.”

“Longer-term, we recently raised our core medium-term objective to 1.965/2.00%, however we think it’s less likely that this level will be reached during Q2.”

“Resistance for a pullback is seen at 1.475/46%, which is likely to be a solid barrier on the downside. Whilst not our base case, the next level beyond here is seen at 1.385%.”