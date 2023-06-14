TRENDING:
AUD/USD holds steady around 0.6770 area, just below one-month top ahead of Fed

  • AUD/USD edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
  • Elevated US bond yields, along with a softer risk tone, lend support to the USD and cap gains.
  • The downside seems cushioned as traders keenly await the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
Haresh Menghani

The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying following the previous day's late pullback from levels just above the 0.6800 mark, or over a one-month peak and sticks to modest intraday gains through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices, currently trade around the 0.6770-0.6775 region, up over 0.10% for the day, though lack bullish conviction ahead of the key central bank event risk.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its decision later today, at 18:00 GMT and is widely expected to stand pat at the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting. This, in turn, keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and continues to act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Meanwhile, the bets for an imminent pause in the Fed's rate-hiking cycle were reaffirmed by the soft US inflation data released on Tuesday, which showed that the headline CPI merely rose in May and the annual rate decelerated to the slowest pace since March 2021.

That said, the year-on-year inflation rate in the US, at 4.0%, is still twice the Fed's 2% target and keeps hopes alive for further policy tightening. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of another 25 bps at the July FOMC policy meeting, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the pre-Fed anxiety in the markets, lends some support to the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn, particularly in China, cap any further gains for the risk-sensitive Aussie.

The downside for the AUD/USD pair, meanwhile, is more likely to remain cushioned on the back of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) surprise 25 bps rate hike last week and a more hawkish policy statement. Even from a technical perspective, this week's sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) favours bullish traders. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside and any meaningful corrective pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price0.6769
Today Daily Change0.0002
Today Daily Change %0.03
Today daily open0.6767
 
Trends
Daily SMA200.6621
Daily SMA500.6662
Daily SMA1000.6736
Daily SMA2000.6691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High0.6807
Previous Daily Low0.6738
Previous Weekly High0.6751
Previous Weekly Low0.6579
Previous Monthly High0.6818
Previous Monthly Low0.6458
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%0.6781
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%0.6764
Daily Pivot Point S10.6734
Daily Pivot Point S20.6702
Daily Pivot Point S30.6665
Daily Pivot Point R10.6803
Daily Pivot Point R20.684
Daily Pivot Point R30.6872

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

