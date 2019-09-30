Zcash vulnerability might affect numerous users.

Zcash/USD is moving in sync with the market, locked in a range.

An error in all Zcash implementations and the majority of all forks allows finding IP addresses of full nodes with a shielded address (zaddr), according to Jonathan Leto, Komodo developer.

“A bug has existed for all shielded addresses since the inception of Zcash and Zcash Protocol. This is drastically against the design of Zcash Protocol.” he wrote in a blog post.

All network participants that use zaddrs and shared them with 3rd parties, including social media, cryptocurrency exchange or mining pool are vulnerable. However, those who only sent coins to other zaddr addresses are not affected, the Kodomo developer explained. Zcash has already released an emergency update to deal with the issue.

"If you do not want people who know your zaddr to know your IP address, I recommend turning off full nodes until they are patched, and/or create fresh new wallets with new zaddrs and discontinue using the old wallets until software updates are released," Jonathan Leto added.

At the time of writing, Zcash is the 28th coin with the current market value of $278 million. The coin has lost over 3% in recent 24 hours and over 19% in the recent seven days.