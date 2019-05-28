Zcash technical analysis: ZEC/USD bears take control of the market following Tuesday’s price spike
ZEC/USD daily chart
- ZEC/USD price fell from $85 to $82.10 this Wednesday.
- The bears have control of the market following a bullish Tuesday the price spiked from $76.36 to $85.25.
- The price is charting above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has dipped from 69.69 to 63.36.
ZEC/USD 4-hour chart
- The 4-hour price is trending above the red cloud of the Ichimoku indicator.
- The Ichimoku indicator shows that the future market sentiment is bearish.
- The bears breached past the $85 support level.
- The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line is looking to converge with the MACD line indicating decreasing bullish momentum.
- The relative strength index has crept out of the overbought zone.
ZEC/USD hourly chart
- The second last session in the hourly chart has breached past the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, showing that the price is undervalued.
- The latest session shows that the bulls are looking to correct the price and have found support on the $81.55 level.
- The widening of the Bollinger jaw indicates increasing market volatility.
- The Elliot oscillator shows 16 consecutive bearish sessions.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.