- ZCash community votes for a new scheme of mining revenues distribution.
- ZEC/USD may be poised for a technical correction within a long-term bullish trend.
Zcash (ZEC) has been one of the best-performing coins with over 30% of gains in seven days. The coin has had five bullish daily candles in a row so far and hit a new high of 2020 during early Asian hours on Thursday. At the time of writing, ZEC/USD is changing hands at $64.72, up 7.5% in recent 24 hours. ZEC's trading volume is registered at $485 million, while the market cap reached $567 million. The coin takes the 25th position in the global cryptocurrency rating.
Zcash community votes for a new scheme of mining rewards distribution
The community of the privacy-focused cryptocurrency ZCash decided on a new scheme that will be used for distributing mining rewards. According to the vote results, miners will continue receiving 80% of the rewards, the coin developer, Electric Coin Company, will get 7%, while Zcash Foundation will receive 5%. The remaining 8% will be used to finance third-party developments. The new structure will become effective as of November 2020, provided that Zcash Foundation and Electric Coin Company approve the changes.
Also, the community voted against creating a US Dollar-denominated Monthly Funding Cap/Volatility Reserve for shares to Electric Coin Company, Zcash Foundation and major grants. Notably, Electric Coin Company stated that they would decline their funding should the cap be implemented.
ZEC/USD: technical picture
From the long-term point of view, ZEC smashed am important resistance of $56.00 created by SMA50 weekly and challenged $65.00 level. The coin is now trading at the highest level since the beginning of August 2019. Once a $65.00 barrier is out of the way, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $70.00. The ultimate long-term goal comes at $100.00 It is reinforced by SMA100 weekly ($104.00) and followed by $124.58, which is the highest level of 2019.
Considering the upward-looking RSI on a weekly chart, ZEC is well-positioned for further growth; however, the short-term technical correction in imminent anyway. The coin is overbought on a daily chart, which means it may retreat at least towards the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band ($51.00). A sustainable move below this area will trigger more sell-off and push the price towards a psychological $50.00.
ZEC/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
