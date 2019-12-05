Cryptocurrencies are mostly up if compared to their 24-hour value. But yesterday at about 13:00 UTC Bitcoin and most of the cryptocurrencies experienced a sharp upside move accompanied by a volume peak, but, after the US session ended, a similar downward movement brought the price to break-even. Currently, Bitcoin (+2.38%), and Bitcoin Cash (+3.16%) are recovering at least partially yesterday's advances, Ehthereum (+0.22%) is about break-even, and Litecoin(-4.39%) continues its descents. The most positive increases are performed by Verge (+11.3%) and Unobtanium (+15.74%).

On the Ethereum token sector, the best movers are S4FE (+91.78%), ENJ (+31.56%), and DX (+18.44%).

Fig 1 - Crypto Sector Heat Map

After these movements, the total market capitalization increased a bit, from $195.6B to $198.5 billion, and the volume traded in the last 24 hours went to $33.87 billion (+57%). The Dominance of the Bitcoin is slightly up at 55.4%.

Fig 2 - 24H Crypto Sector Market Cap and Traded Volume

Hot News

According to a Bloomberg news piece released yesterday, over 70 crypto-related hedge funds were closed this year, while the number of funds launched in 2019 is less than 50 percent the amount opened in 2018. The big volatility swings and pump-and-dump tactics that also are experiencing cryptocurrencies this year make institutional investors doubtful.

“The market is definitely retail-driven and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” - Nic Carter, co-founder of Coin Metrics. (Source Bloomberg)

Bitfinex customers can now use the lightning network to make coin transfers, as Bitfinex has announced its partnership with Bitrefill, allowing users to buy goods or services with bitcoin instantly.

Technical Analysis - Bitcoin

Chart 1- Bitcoin 4H Chart

Yesterday, Bitcoin experienced a blatant pump and dump scheme that drove the price to almost $7,800, and hours later, it dropped all the way down to its former price level. Currently, we see the price moving above the Bollinger-mean and the MACD starting to behave more positively.

If we look at the Bitcoin-Long Chart, provided by Bitfinex, we see that it remains bullish and free of volatility. Therefore, we still think the price is has a positive bias, besides all this market manipulation.

Chart 2 - Bitcoin-Longs 4H Chart

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 7,160 7,351 7,490 7,000 7,625 6,880 7,700

Ripple

Chart 3 - Ripple 4H Chart

Ripple continues to move south after yesterday's fake movement. The price moves below the -1SD line, and the Bollinger Bands also point down. The price is now close to its $0.2142 support line, and making a slightly higher low, which is somewhat positive. If the price breaks down, the next level of support will be provided by $0.2065. For buyers, the price needs to break the descending trendline to consider long positions. That can be achieved with a close above $0.22.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 0.2140 0.2180 0.2260 0.2080 0.2330 0.2010 0.2400

Ethereum

Chart 4 - Ethereum 4H Chart

Etherum is moving slightly bearish, although it seems to have made a short-term double bottom at $143. The price still moves below the -1SD line, so for a conservative trader, to be long, the price needs to close at least above $150, and be above the 50-period SMA. Also, a break below $143 would likely trigger more sales.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 143.40 147.00 151.00 140.00 154.00 137.00 156.00

Litecoin

Chart 5 - Litecoin 4H Chart

Litecoin is still bearish after the unsuccessful spike made yesterday. The price moves near the -1SD line and currently trying to make a double bottom, which is good if it succeeds. To break this descending bias, the price should close above the trendline, although now there is no visible strength in the buyers to accomplish it. $44 is the level to watch for a potential downward movement. Key levels are unchanged from yesterday.

SUPPORT PIVOT POINT RESISTANCE 45.40 45.40 46.10 44.50 46.70 42.70 48.00

