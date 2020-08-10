Yearn.finance Technical Analysis: YFI/USD explodes to $7,300 after Binance listing announcement

YFI/USD has been one of the best performing altcoins in the past two weeks.

YFI has increased to a $200 million market cap from $3 million back on July 21.

Almost everyone has heard about Yearn.Finance now as it has been climbing the market cap leaderboard strongly for the past month. It is currently ranked 60th and continues rallying after Binance just announced it will list the digital asset.

YFI/USD 1-hour chart

YFI was trading sideways and slowly dropping towards $3,000, however, Binance’s announcement reawakened the bulls which pushed the digital asset towards $7,200 from $4,500 in less than one hour. The hourly chart has now formed a bull flag that could get a continuation move very soon.