Yearn.Finance price seems poised for a pullback according to several indicators

- YFI price is up by 132% in the past five days but seems to be topping out.
- Several indicators have flipped bearish indicating that YFI could be on the verge of a retrace.
YFI price had a massive 132% rally that started on November 5 from a low of $7,451 reaching a current price of $17,913. It seems that the digital asset is topping out and looking for a healthy pullback in the short-term.
YFI faces a potential sell signal on the 4-hour chart
It’s not surprising to see YFI topping out after a significant 132% rally. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ signal which is usually followed by a ‘9’ sell signal.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price shows a similar story with the most significant support area between $15,086 and $15,639 which means that the validation of the sell signal has the potential to drive YFI price towards $15,086 as an initial price target.
YFI IOMAP chart
On the other hand, the same chart also shows very little resistance ahead with the most notable resistance area between $18,830 and $19,383. A breakout above the high at $18,465 would drive YFI price to $20,000 according to the IOMAP chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
