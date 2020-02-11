Cryptocurrencies are in a sharp rise and most of them are definitely turning bullish in 2020. From the Elliott wave perspective, there is actually room for more upside, we should just be aware of potential pullbacks before uptrend resumes.

XTZ/USD, daily

XTZUSD is doing perfectly as expected and it can be approaching projected 2.8 – 3.0 area for a wave 3, but be aware of a later slow down into a wave 4 correction, before the uptrend for a wave 5 resumes. We remain bullish and we will expect a five-wave bullish cycle as long as price keeps trading above 1.84 invalidation level.

