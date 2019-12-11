Despite general crypto sentiment being poor XTZ/USD trades 6.17% higher.

The bulls are targeting 1.6513 to the upside for a trend continuations.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

Tezos has been having a decent run and after two days of a retracement, the price has pushed higher today.

The RSI is also showing that momentum might be slowing as the RSI waves are making a lower high while the price is making a higher high.

The longterm trendline break on the chart is a bullish signal and an RSI trendline break could confirm the bullishness.

The high on the chart that the bulls could target is at 1.94 and a break of 1.65 could indicate we are heading in that direction.