XTZ/USD is trading another 9.84% higher today as there is mixed sentiment in the crypto sphere.

It looks like the all-time high of 1.8652 will be testes eventually as the bulls remain in charge.

XTZ/USD Daily Chart

I have been monitoring Tezos for the last few weeks now as the volume and market cap brought it to my attention.

It seems that the altcoin is really taking off. According to their website, the premise behind the project is that Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by

a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.

Either way, looking at the price it looks like the old highs might get tested or even taken out.

If you look at the volume indicator below it seems that the market is really behind this move which is refreshing to see in the current low vol environment.