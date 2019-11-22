Ripple did not escape the cryptocurrency rout today and trades 5% lower.

There is a support level close to the currency price at 0.2150.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD has taken a dive today in the crypto massacre.

Now the 0.2500 level has been taken out 0.2150 is next on the support side.

Price has continuously made lower highs and lower lows since late June and it seems the trend is continuing.

The price is currently the lowest level since 2017.

Volume is supporting the move lower as on the Coinbase exchange 43.53m contracts have changed hands.

Additional Levels