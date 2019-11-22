  • Ripple did not escape the cryptocurrency rout today and trades 5% lower.
  • There is a support level close to the currency price at 0.2150.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

XRP/USD has taken a dive today in the crypto massacre.

Now the 0.2500 level has been taken out 0.2150 is next on the support side.

Price has continuously made lower highs and lower lows since late June and it seems the trend is continuing.

The price is currently the lowest level since 2017. 

Volume is supporting the move lower as on the Coinbase exchange 43.53m contracts have changed hands.

Ripple Analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2304
Today Daily Change -0.0135
Today Daily Change % -5.54
Today daily open 0.2439
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2764
Daily SMA50 0.2788
Daily SMA100 0.2723
Daily SMA200 0.3221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2534
Previous Daily Low 0.2358
Previous Weekly High 0.2845
Previous Weekly Low 0.2525
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2467
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2353
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2268
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2177
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2529
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2619
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2705

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

