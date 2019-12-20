XRP/USD Technical Analysis: Ripple is showing some signs of a recovery but more confirmation is needed

Ripple trades 3.25% higher today as there are some signs it is starting to recover.

The price has made a higher low and the RSI trendline has been broken.

XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ripple has made a higher low on the 4-hour chart

Also, the RSI trend has been broken which can sometimes indicate price may change trend.

A break of the 0.200 level could be the confirmation.

Above the price is the 55 and 200 EMA.

The trendline on the chart is also looking strong and a break would be a bullish signal.

Additional Levels