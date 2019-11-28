  • Ripple trades 1.42% higher on the session but has just rejected 0.2300.
  • After moving higher the chart has now consolidated in a wedge pattern.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

The Ripple price chart has moved into a consolidation pattern.

It has been a decent move from 0.2020 to 0.2300 but the psychological level seems to be a tough resistance.

Now the price is heading toward the low of the pattern marked in red on the chart.

The black pattern is a much bigger one and is clearer on the hourly chart.

it is also a rising wedge and a break either side would give a clue to the further direction of price.

Overview
Today last price 0.2281
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 1.51
Today daily open 0.2247
 
Daily SMA20 0.2544
Daily SMA50 0.2755
Daily SMA100 0.2693
Daily SMA200 0.3198
 
Previous Daily High 0.2302
Previous Daily Low 0.2133
Previous Weekly High 0.2665
Previous Weekly Low 0.2223
Previous Monthly High 0.315
Previous Monthly Low 0.2425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2198
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2152
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2058
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1983
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2321
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2396
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2491

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

