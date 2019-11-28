- Ripple trades 1.42% higher on the session but has just rejected 0.2300.
- After moving higher the chart has now consolidated in a wedge pattern.
XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart
The Ripple price chart has moved into a consolidation pattern.
It has been a decent move from 0.2020 to 0.2300 but the psychological level seems to be a tough resistance.
Now the price is heading toward the low of the pattern marked in red on the chart.
The black pattern is a much bigger one and is clearer on the hourly chart.
it is also a rising wedge and a break either side would give a clue to the further direction of price.
Additional Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2281
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|1.51
|Today daily open
|0.2247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2544
|Daily SMA50
|0.2755
|Daily SMA100
|0.2693
|Daily SMA200
|0.3198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2302
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2133
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2665
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2152
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2058
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2491
Bitcoin Price Retains $7.5K After Bullish Breakout Upends Bear Market
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed around $7,500 on Nov. 27 after a surprise bullish reversal took markets $700 higher the previous day.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time.
LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, levels to watch
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above the $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.