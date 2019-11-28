Ripple trades 1.42% higher on the session but has just rejected 0.2300.

After moving higher the chart has now consolidated in a wedge pattern.

XRP/USD 30-Minute Chart

The Ripple price chart has moved into a consolidation pattern.

It has been a decent move from 0.2020 to 0.2300 but the psychological level seems to be a tough resistance.

Now the price is heading toward the low of the pattern marked in red on the chart.

The black pattern is a much bigger one and is clearer on the hourly chart.

it is also a rising wedge and a break either side would give a clue to the further direction of price.

Additional Levels