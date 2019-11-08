XRP/USD price in shambles: The not so Swell Ripple conference

- XRP continues to dump negating the past history of pumping before and during Swell conferences.
- XRP dumps more than 4% on the day ahead of the weekend session.
Ripple’s XRP price is not doing well despite the reports that XRP cross-borders transfers in selected regions such Mexico and the Philippines are surging. The prevailing trend is extremely bearish. The declines could be connected to the formation of a double-top pattern following a second failed attempt to push gains above $0.31.
A number of support areas failed to come out strongly to stop the losses including $0.30, $0.29 and $0.28. Moreover, the 50 Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart and the 100 SMA caved due to the selling pressure.
In the meantime, XRP is trading at $0.2791. It is holding position above a newly formed ascending trendline. Support areas towards $0.25 are still in grave danger. Besides, technical indicators, the RSI and the MACD suggest that the selling pressure will keep dominating the market.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
The Swell conference
XRP price performance continues to disappoint on the second day of the Swell conference. This year’s event is taking place in Singapore and seeks to bring experts from across the world to talk about blockchain in the financial sector.
Past events of this nature have caused a surge in the price of XRP. For instance, the Swell 2017 saw XRP spike in the days leading to the conference. A 220% surge was witnessed in 2018 before the conference commenced. However, in 2019 the opposite is happening as XRP continues in its meltdown. Technical analysts like Alex Sunders remain bearish and disappointed in the performance of XRP.
I actually thought @Ripple had surprisingly good news today. Turning out to be the not so swell conference! Was everyone leveraged long $XRP expecting a pump? This is a massive sell off all things considered?! pic.twitter.com/xhU3wKm2xW— Alex Saunders (@AlexSaundersAU) November 7, 2019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $9,000 amid strong bearish momentum
Bitcoin is declining rapidly. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is trading close to critical $9,000, down 2% since the beginning of the day. The downside momentum has been gaining traction after the price broke below critical SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD re-embarks on another mission targeting $70
Litecoin has in the last few days defiantly stayed above $60. The immediate upside is also acutely limited at $64. On the downside, several support areas have been instrumental including the ascending trendline ...
EOS market update: $0.355 must be broken down for EOS/USD to grind to $3.7 hurdle
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls take back in control and try to re-enter $300-zone
BCH/USD has so far gone up from $291.94 to $292.65. This follows a heavily bearish Thursday where the price slumped from $305.70 to $291.94. The price is trending in an upward channel formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.