XRP/USD market overview: Ripple opens up new offices in Zurich as price goes back above $0.41

The office has been launched to attract institutional investors into the ecosystem.

The price is now back above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) curve.

Ripple recently announced that they had launched a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, for the sole purpose of selling XRP tokens to institutional investors. Zurich has been specifically chosen because it has several high-quality banks. As of right now, the top priority for crypto projects is to get institutional investors to invest in the crypto space.

Regarding this, XRP Research Center tweeted:

“June 4, 2019 *.@Ripple Switzerland LLC obtains Commercial Registry* • Social purpose: “sale of digital assets #XRP to institutional buyers” • Incorporation date:29/05/19

• Headquarters: Zürich

• Sector: Services for banks and credit institutions”

The Swiss commercial registry has approved for Ripple to open office to sell XRP to institutional investors and establish branches in Switzerland.

XRP/USD daily chart

The latest session was extremely bullish as it took the price up from $0.40 to $0.418.

XRP/USD has found support on the upward trending line.

The price is currently sandwiched between the $0.42 resistance line and $0.399 support line.

The 20-day simple moving average (SMA 20) is now trending below the market, which is a bullish sign.

The market is also trending above the SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

The narrowing of the 20-day Bollinger band shows decreasing market volatility.

The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the signal line has stopped diverging away from the MACD line showing decreasing bearish momentum.



