XRP/USD pushes to session highs

Key resistance level is in sight

0.300 still seems the like the long term target for bulls

XRP/USD is headed to the key resistance level of 0.2822 which was used as support in a massive drop on 16th July.

There is also a trendline in the way marked in black and if it gets broken it could be an indication of more upside momentum.

0.2900 is the previous wave high and also a prominent resistance that could be a target for bulls if 0.2820 is broken.