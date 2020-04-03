  • XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.30% on Friday.
  • XRP/USD is running at five consecutive sessions in the green despite narrowing trading.
  • The barrier at $0.1800 continues to cap greater upside moves. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price briefly jumped above the $0.1800, which has proven to be a chunky barrier for the bulls since 13 March. A daily breakout and closure above $0.1800 via the daily chart is critical for further upside pressure.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Price action went back into tight trade conditions, however, the bulls forced a breakout of a narrowing triangular structure. 


 

Spot rate:                   0.1820

Relative change:       +2.25%

High:                          0.1827

Low:                           0.1779

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1826
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 2.24
Today daily open 0.1786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1618
Daily SMA50 0.2143
Daily SMA100 0.2219
Daily SMA200 0.2388
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1871
Previous Daily Low 0.1748
Previous Weekly High 0.1876
Previous Weekly Low 0.145
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1824
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1795
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1732
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1609
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1855
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1925
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1979

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

