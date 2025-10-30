XRP price declines, volume increases

TRENDING:
Ripple (XRP) price drops and trades at $2.58 at the time of writing on Thursday, falling from $2.63 and marking a 2.00% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume climbed by 11.73% to hit $6,000,782,822.75. Volume increase amidst a price decline can be interpreted as profit-taking or repositioning by crypto traders ahead of the next move in XRP price.
XRP gained 6.93% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $154,843,119,687.20.

In the last 24 hours, Zcash, Aerodrome Finance and OFFICIAL TRUMP rallied, emerging as top gainers while Plasma, World Liberty Financial, DoubleZero declined, ranking as top losers in the market.

Cryptocurrency prices FAQs

Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.

A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.

Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.

Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading above $0.20 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying over 13% so far this week. The recent launch of HBAR’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the NYSE further supported the bullish outlook, attracting $8 million in first-day trading volume.

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) declined from $115,000, reaching the $110,000 key level on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled cautious sentiment despite delivering a widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at its October meeting.

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Pump.fun, and Zcash extend recovery

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Pump.fun (PUMP) and Zcash (ZEC) have outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, posting double-digit gains.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.