- XRP price faces significant downside pressure on its Point and Figure Chart.
- Triple-bottom pattern short entry setup warns of a big drop.
- -20% move eyed by bears.
XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04. If XRP bulls fail to hold $1.40, look out below.
XRP price faces return to sub $1.00 trading levels, $0.70 eyed as next price target for bears
XRP price has an interesting setup on its Point and Figure chart. One of the most sought-after patterns in Point and Figure is the triple bottom/top. That pattern itself is potent and has a high positive expectancy rate. However, what makes the triple-bottom on the XRP price chart is how it formed - the third bottom as it crossed below the prior bull market trend line. Utilizing the horizontal or vertical profit target method in Point and Figure analysis shows a target zone of $0.70 from an entry at $1.02.
The current bearish setup will be invalidated if the XRP price moves above the new bear market trendline at $1.22. However, the move that would need to occur for XRP price to achieve $1.22 would need to be powerful and the total inverse of a flash crash. An early warning sign that XRP may begin another uptrend is a close at $1.18, which would put XRP above its daily Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen.
XPR/USD $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The daily Relative Strength Index, Composite Index, and Optex Bands all show very neutral conditions, which indicate any major breakout is likely to have a sustained move in the direction of the break.
Bears are favored for a drop here due to the continued consolidation from the flash crash that occurred on September 7th.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
