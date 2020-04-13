Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD weekly bearish flag indicates trouble

  • XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 3.70% on Monday.
  • XRP/USD is exposed to downside risks following failure to break and close above $0.2000. 
  • Price action via the weekly formed a bearish flag structure, at risk of breakout south. 

XRP/USD weekly chart

The weekly closure has seen the formation of an evening star, indicating further downside to come. 

XRP/USD daily chart

A loss of ground at the psychological $0.2000 was key for the bears regaining control of direction. 

Spot rate:                   0.1826

Relative change:       -3.70%

High:                          0.1896

Low:                           0.1801

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1824
Today Daily Change -0.0073
Today Daily Change % -3.85
Today daily open 0.1897
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1806
Daily SMA50 0.1933
Daily SMA100 0.2218
Daily SMA200 0.2342
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1962
Previous Daily Low 0.1865
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1767
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1854
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1951
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2005
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2048

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

