XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD saved by important trend line of support

- XRP price is trading in negative territory, with gains of some 1.80% on Friday.
- XRP/USD is heading for a fourth consecutive session in the red.
- The next major daily support is eyed at the psychological $0.2000 price mark.
XRP/USD weekly chart
The price is running at two consecutive weeks in the red, after the bulls lost complete momentum. Weekly support should be noted at $0.2200
XRP/USD daily chart
A critical daily ascending trend line has caught the price, preventing a further free-fall for now, ahead of $0.2000.
Spot rate: 0.2350
Relative change: -1.80%
High: 0.2441
Low: 0.2284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Is this just a small blip?
Bitcoin is moving lower on Friday but it has found some short term support. The BTC/USD found support at the 2.00 Fib extension level close to 8,500. On the topside, the area to watch for resistance is marked in red. This red zone has been used as support and resistance in the past and if broken could indicate the move lower was just a blip.
ETH/USD deadly weekly evening star followed up with another bearish candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.30% in the session on Friday. ETH/USD is running towards a complete reversal of 2020 gains.
XRP/USD is stuck in the middle of a very congested area
Ripple trades 2% lower in another down day for cryptos. The price is now between 3 key support and resistance zones.
TRX/USD looks to base out on the hourly chart
TRON bounced back on Friday despite weakness in the major coins. The price now seems to be trying to find a base.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.