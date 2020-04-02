Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD needs to break down this barrier at $0.1800

Cryptos |
  • XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.30% on Thursday.
  • XRP/USD despite narrowing trading is running at four consecutive sessions in the green.
  • The barrier at $0.1800 remains the issue for the bulls attempting further upside. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price has not been able to trade firmly above the noted $0.1800 mark since 12 March. It came following heavy selling pressure earlier last month. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action is breaking out of a bullish pennant structure, making way for further upside buying pressure.  

 

Spot rate:                   0.1773

Relative change:       -1.25%

High:                          0.1784

Low:                           0.1747

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1773
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.91
Today daily open 0.1757
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1609
Daily SMA50 0.2168
Daily SMA100 0.2221
Daily SMA200 0.2392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1768
Previous Daily Low 0.1684
Previous Weekly High 0.1876
Previous Weekly Low 0.145
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1716
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1652
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1621
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1789
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1821
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1873

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.

More Bitcoin News

Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?

Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?

Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20. 

More Ripple News

ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00

ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00

ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market. 

More Ethereum News

IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode

IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode

IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528. 

More IOTA News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location