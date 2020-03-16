Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD deadly bearish pennant subject to breakout

  • XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 8.50% on Monday.
  • Price action has formed a deadly bearish pennant via the daily chart
  • A breach of the above-noted structure could see a fast invite for $0.1000. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price has been narrowing over the last four sessions, as XRP consolidates from the heavy hit in the session of 12 March. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Trading conditions remain tight within a narrow range-block formation, subject to a breakout south. 

 

Spot rate:                   0.1423

Relative change:      -6.80%

High:                          0.1531

Low:                           0.1283

 

 

 

