  • XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 1.70% on Wednesday.
  • XRP/USD is on a promising looking run, as bulls eye further recovery. 
  • The next major target to tackle will be the $0.2000, a breakout and closure above is key.

 

XRP/USD daily chart

A game-changing breakout and above the $0.1800 has allowed for more control from the bulls. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

The price has extended to the north most recently out of a bull flag, inviting buyer momentum. 


 

Spot rate:                   0.1885

Relative change:       +1.70%

High:                          0.2052

Low:                           0.1954

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.202
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 1.76
Today daily open 0.1985
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1694
Daily SMA50 0.2038
Daily SMA100 0.2217
Daily SMA200 0.2371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1987
Previous Daily Low 0.1795
Previous Weekly High 0.1871
Previous Weekly Low 0.162
Previous Monthly High 0.2468
Previous Monthly Low 0.1129
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1868
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1857
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.173
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1664
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.205
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

Yesterday, Ether made a strong impact and shot its dominance level up 10%, easily surpassing the SMA200 and registering one of the most significant upward movements in one day since records began.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments

Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments

XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion 

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00

ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.

More Ethereum News

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80

EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...

More EOS News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location