XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls must break down $0.1800 for greater buying momentum

  • XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 1.25% on Friday.
  • XRP/USD has not traded above $0.1800 since 13 March, when the price was aggressively falling. 
  • Despite the upside opportunity, XRP/USD continues to move within a bearish pennant structure. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The bulls are edging towards $0.1800, the critical barrier ahead of further upside. However bearish flag risks still remains. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

There is a 60-minute double top risk for XRP/USD, heading for neckline test. 

 

Spot rate:                   0.1610

Relative change:       -1.25%

High:                          0.1803

Low:                           0.1697

 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1737
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -1.64
Today daily open 0.1766
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1697
Daily SMA50 0.2297
Daily SMA100 0.2233
Daily SMA200 0.2417
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1779
Previous Daily Low 0.1601
Previous Weekly High 0.1756
Previous Weekly Low 0.1283
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1669
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1651
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1537
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1473
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.183
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1894
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2009

 

 

