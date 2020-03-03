XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls have another chance to retest the big $0.2500

- XRP price is trading in negative territory, with losses of some 1.90% on Tuesday.
- Price action does remain narrow, which has been the case since
- XRP/USD has formed a range block formation via the daily, which is subject to a breakout.
XRP/USD daily chart
The daily range high is seen up at $0.2425, the low down at $0.2250. There is still the risk of a bearish pennant breakout to the downside.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
A bullish flag structure is viewable via the 60-minute chart view, subject to a breakout higher as the price retests it.
Spot rate: 0.2395
Relative change: -1.90%
High: 0.2399
Low: 0.2328
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
