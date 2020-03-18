Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD another wave of downside pressure imminent

  • XRP price is trading in negative territory, with gains of some 2.80% on Wednesday.
  • The risk of a bearish pennant breach via the daily remains likely for XRP/USD.
  • Should the above-noted breakout occur, a fast fall down to $0.1000 will be eyed. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The daily range remains narrow, the low at $0.1400, the high up at $0.1600. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Bears have made a push outside of a bearish flag structure via the 60-minute. Further moves to the south remain likely for XRP. Eyes on a potential retest.

 

Spot rate:                   0.1471

Relative change:      -0.50%

High:                          0.1528

Low:                           0.1404

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1473
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.1477
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2042
Daily SMA50 0.2459
Daily SMA100 0.2283
Daily SMA200 0.2462
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1528
Previous Daily Low 0.1404
Previous Weekly High 0.2368
Previous Weekly Low 0.1129
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1452
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1411
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1346
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1288
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1535
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1593
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1659

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto partners in your location