XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USD another wave of downside pressure imminent

- XRP price is trading in positive territory, with gains of some 2.80% on Tuesday.
- Price action continues to move within the confinements of a bearish pennant.
- The next major target to the south for the bears would likely be $0.1000.
XRP/USD daily chart
Despite the respite from downside pressure, XRP/USD continues to remain within the confinements of a bearish pennant.
XRP/USD 60-minute chart
Bears are making a push to the downside from a bearish flag structure via the 60-minute.
Spot rate: 0.1423
Relative change: +2.80%
High: 0.1528
Low: 0.1404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD hit the pause button
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $5,300. the coin managed to recover after a massive sell-off on Monday and settled safely above $5,000; however, the further recovery seems to be limited for now as the short-term trend remains bearish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD moves away from $100.00, heads to $120.00
Ethereum (ETH) stopped within a whisker of critical $100.00 and managed to recover to $117.00 by press time. The second-largest cryptocurrency has gained about 5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day as the market is back on recovery track after another painful sell-off on Monday.
XTZ/USD settles above hourly SMA50, aims higher
Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1 billion, has regained some ground after the sell-off at the beginning of the week.
XRP/USD locked in a range after wild price movements
Ripple's XRP attempted a recovery above $0.1500. The third-largest coin hit the intraday high at $0.1528, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the price swiftly slipped back inside the previous range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.