XRP contributes to the development of CBDCs and stablecoins, says key exec.
XRP, the world’s third largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, is not competing with national digital currencies like the forthcoming digital yuan, according to a senior executive at Ripple.
Emi Yoshikawa, senior director of global operations at Ripple, claimed that XRP does not compete either with central bank digital currencies (CBDC) or stablecoins.
In an Aug. 19 interview with Japanese crypto exchange FXcoin, Yoshikawa said that XRP is complementary to the global progress in CBDC and stablecoin development.
The exec stated that XRP should be considered as a “bridge asset” in international settlement:
“There are various types of crypto assets, but I think that the role of XRP as a bridge asset in international settlement, and is not competing with stablecoins or CBDC, but on the contrary, is complementary. We believe that various stablecoins and CBDCs will create a synergy by responding to the liquidity problem by bridging independent crypto assets, XRP.”
Yoshikawa mentioned Ripple’s flagship settlement product, On-Demand Liquidity, or ODL. Formerly known as xRapid, Ripple’s ODL is designed to process cross-border payments quickly and reduce operational costs. Yoshikawa emphasized that ODL is designed to eliminate pre-funding in cross-border payments.
Apparently, both stablecoins and CBDCs share some of ODL's primary objectives. Some of the existing CBDC initiatives like China’s digital yuan apparently pose a threat to the dominance of SWIFT in terms of transaction speed. A number of global banks have also noticed CBDC’s potential to reduce the costs of financial operations.
Yoshikawa’s remarks come shortly after Ripple was overtaken by the largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT), by market capitalization in May 2020. Often pegged to fiat currencies like the United States dollar on a 1:1 ratio, stablecoins are also designed to provide less expensive payments and speed up settlement times on a global scale.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD extends fall under $12,000 as $11,500 beckons unswervingly
Bitcoin price is pulling the entire market down with it following losses under $12,000. The failure to hold above the expected support at $12,200 must-have encouraged more sellers to join the market and push for revenge.
XRP/USD double-top pattern spotted as Ripple plummets under $0.30
Ripple had reclaimed the ground above $0.30 on Monday this week. The impressive price action even tested the resistance XRP had hit in the first week of August at $0.3250.
BCH/USD bouncing back after plunging to $288
Bitcoin Cash buyers are fighting with all they have to defend the price from falling further below $300. While the crypto opened the session at $303 losses have seen it refresh lower levels at $288.
TRX/USD summersaults from $0.03, downside eyes $0.025
Tron is in the middle of a dire retreat following massive gains that explored levels above $0.30. A monthly high was traded at $0.0325 before the bears pushed bulls out of the cockpit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.