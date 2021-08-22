As the US Senate has passed Biden’s infrastructure bill, which seeks to raise $28 billion from crypto-related taxes in the next ten years, the digital assets industry is quickly becoming a cornerstone of the US economy. There is also the growing demand among institutionals and users for cryptocurrencies as an alternative asset class to consider, as it requires the emergence of technologies for enabling seamless transactions on a global scale. XREX is among the leading enterprises working towards accelerating cross-border crypto payments.

XREX, a Taiwan-based fintech company, announced on Monday that it has concluded a $17 million funding round as part of its effort to drive financial inclusion through blockchain. The company intends to solve dollar liquidity shortages in emerging markets by leveraging the capabilities of blockchain technology as well as to expand its fiat currency portfolio, acquire additional licenses, and forge partnerships with a greater number of financial institutions and digital wallets.

According to a press release published by the company, the Pre-A round was oversubscribed by 200% and led by CDIB Capital Group, the consortium of global investors that includes publicly-listed companies, large banks, VCs, and top fintech investors. Among other investors are SBI Investment, Global Founders Capital, ThreeD Capital, E.Sun Venture Capital, Systex Corporation, Metaplanet Holdings, AppWorks, Black Marble, New Economy Ventures, and Seraph Group.

In 2019, the company raised $7 million in a seed round backed by AppWorks, Skype’s late-cofounder Toivo Annus, Metaplanet Holdings, Black Marble, CDIB, WI Harper, BitoEx, and the Taiwan government’s National Development Fund.

“XREX has shown above-expectation growth since their graduation from our AW#17 accelerator batch in 2018. We are thrilled to back them again,” said Joseph Chan, a Partner at AppWorks.

XREX has deployed a ready-made solution to help merchants in emerging economies accelerate international transactions by providing SaaS that facilitates digital asset transfers, banking and trading, all issues of special importance for unbanked regions. The solutions developed by the company open the door for underserved merchants to participate in global commerce on an even playing field, according to Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director & Chairman of SBI Investment.

“Our mission is to foster global financial inclusion by leveraging blockchain,” as stated by Wayne Huang, the CEO and co-founder of XREX. “Many of our team members are from or have lived in the markets where we serve. We keenly understand the struggles faced by many cross-border merchants who lack safe access to US dollar liquidity.”

By working with local regulators and financial institutions since 2018, XREX has pioneered tools, such as BitCheck and MyXchange, to help merchants and SMEs in emerging markets reduce forex loss, gain access to US dollars and seamlessly cross over from the informal to the formal economy.

Capitalizing on a successful series of new features, including their mandatory User Public Profile, as well as their Risk Level Detector features, the company is rolling out a user Reputation Index next year to bolster safety, transparency and accountability, while encouraging social networking.

Jerry Horng, President of Black Marble Capital Management who serves on XREX’s board, commented on the matter:

“We were an early investor of XREX and we’re excited to continue our support in this round. XREX is uniquely positioned to connect Taiwan’s mature banking industry with the booming cross-border commerce currently seen in emerging markets.”

The company strives to make crypto payments safe and legally compliant and is establishing partnerships with several leading compliance and anti-money laundering providers, including CipherTrace, Sum&Substance, and TRISA.