Ripple trades 9% higher breaking previous wave high of 0.2621.

The next resistance level is at 0.2850 and could halt any further progress.

XRP/USD pushes high amid no real fresh fundamental news. The price is now headed toward the next resistance at 0.2050.

There is also a trendline above the price which is formed on the daily chart. The volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart is showing the resistance may be strong as there is a low volume node at the area.

The volume on the breakout was not massive but it was above average.

On the downside, the main support area could form at the peak of the previous wave high of 0.2621.