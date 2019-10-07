- Ripple trades 9% higher breaking previous wave high of 0.2621.
- The next resistance level is at 0.2850 and could halt any further progress.
XRP/USD pushes high amid no real fresh fundamental news. The price is now headed toward the next resistance at 0.2050.
There is also a trendline above the price which is formed on the daily chart. The volume profile indicator on the right-hand side of the chart is showing the resistance may be strong as there is a low volume node at the area.
The volume on the breakout was not massive but it was above average.
On the downside, the main support area could form at the peak of the previous wave high of 0.2621.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
