  • Monero is trading 2% higher on the session while the crypto majors have fallen.
  • The price has just dipped under 60.00 but looks like forming a base.

XMR/USD Daily Chart

XMR/USD is forming a clear base between 51.16 and 67.10. The fact that it is holding above lows despite bearishness elsewhere is a positive sign.

These two levels mentioned above will become the major support and resistance levels for the current consolidation period. 

Only once the price has broken either side can we be confident on the future trajectory of the price.

The plus point for the bulls the fact that the wave low is still intact despite all the other cryptos falling today.

The RSI indicator is still holding close to positive territory (above 50) despite the break lower in recent times.

Monero Analysis

Additional Levels

XMR/USD

Overview
Today last price 59.6571
Today Daily Change 1.1780
Today Daily Change % 2.01
Today daily open 58.4791
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.963
Daily SMA50 58.3975
Daily SMA100 67.5841
Daily SMA200 77.8339
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.1968
Previous Daily Low 57.8072
Previous Weekly High 66.0501
Previous Weekly Low 61.0904
Previous Monthly High 66.3984
Previous Monthly Low 51.1681
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.484
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 60.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.7919
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.1048
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.4023
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.1816
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.884
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.5712

 

 

