- XLM/USD trades 8.5% higher today after crypto sentiment improves.
- The triangle pattern on the chart has now broken to push higher.
XLM/USD 4-Hour Chart
XLM has performed well today pushing 8.5% higher.
The price has now pushed above the 55 and 200 EMA on the 4-Hour chart.
The next major resistance is at 0.0533 but the pattern could be tested again.
The volume remains average for now and bulls would like to see more bidding volume on the break.
XLM Major Levels vs Bitcoin
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls slowly reclaim the positions
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,200 (+2.0% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility.
ETH/USD not ready for a move above $140.00
thereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovery is limited by $240.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin with the current market capitalization of $4.3 billion has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis and 6% since the beginning of Monday.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD regathering upside momentum following bottom
ADA/USD on Monday is seen trading up 2.7% at the time of writing, as the bulls press for a range breakout. The price has been ranging from a high of $0.0340 down to a low of 0.0320, which has been seen since 18 December.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.