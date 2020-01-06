XLM/USD trades 8.5% higher today after crypto sentiment improves.

The triangle pattern on the chart has now broken to push higher.

XLM/USD 4-Hour Chart

XLM has performed well today pushing 8.5% higher.

The price has now pushed above the 55 and 200 EMA on the 4-Hour chart.

The next major resistance is at 0.0533 but the pattern could be tested again.

The volume remains average for now and bulls would like to see more bidding volume on the break.

XLM Major Levels vs Bitcoin