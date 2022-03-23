The list of investors includes a16z and Khosla Ventures.
Crypto startup Worldcoin is raising $100 million with investors valuing the company's total stockpile of tokens at $3 billion, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two unnamed sources.
-
Investors include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which previously invested in Berlin-based Worldcoin, and Khosla Ventures.
-
The investment will come through the sale of Worldcoin tokens, the Information reported.
-
It is the second major capital raise in roughly six months for Worldcoin, which raised $25 million at a $1 billion valuation last October. a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group (the parent company of CoinDesk) were among the investors for that round, which also included angel investors Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn.
-
Worldcoin, which was co-founded by Y Combinator President Sam Altman, uses chrome, volleyball-sized spheres to scan retinas in exchange for crypto.
-
The amount each person receives depends on how early in the project’s roll-out they get involved, with the amount diminishing as more people are onboarded.
