World Bank sold $33.8 Million in another round of its private Ethereum blockchain bonds

The World Bank recently issued a second round of its landmark blockchain bonds.

They raised another $33.8 million, selling the “blockchain-operated debt instrument” (bond-i), according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CommBank), which managed the sale jointly with RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

It was noted that new and existing investors participated in the sale of the second round of bonds.

In total, the World Bank has now issued some $108 million of these bonds, which run on a private version of the Ethereum blockchain. The CommBank noted: