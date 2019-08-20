Winklevoss twins hint a possible collaboration with Facebook on Libra

- The Winklevoss twins are in talks with Facebook for a seat on the Libra Association.
- Cameron is positive that Libra has a future even if a partnership fails to materialize.
The founders of Gemini exchange, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have expressed their desire to collaborate with Facebook on the Libra project. As reported by CNN the two Bitcoin bulls have decided to put aside their differences with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook following the “notorious and drawn-out settlement.”
According to the report, Cameron is positive that Libra has a future even if a partnership fails to materialize.
"I think there is a day in the future where we can't live without crypto, or imagine a world before crypto."
An association with the Winklevoss will be a great thing for Facebook due to the twins’ proactive approach to regulation. Cameron and Tyler also said that they in communication with Facebook for a seat on the Libra Association.
Cameron was positive that this is the beginning of tech firms’ involvement with crypto. Besides Facebook might be the first to release its own crypto but sure it won’t be the last.
"I think that internet companies have to have a crypto strategy, and I think a lot of them are thinking about their own coin projects. They're probably watching Libra and Facebook to see how that fares as they develop it."
Cameron believes that Amazon, Netflix, and Google will do the same in the future. He doubled down on Amazon particularly saying that it a very solid contender.
"Amazon can probably get packages to literally any place in the world, even if the last mile is on a dirt bike or something [...] very ironic, that the physical stuff we can move all around the world and we can't get money to a lot of places around the world."
