Winklevoss twins are open to partnering on Facebook’s Libra

The Winklevoss twins were speaking with CNN and detailed their openness to work with Facebook on its Libra project.

They believe that Facebook’s Libra is a large step towards mass adoption.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss large advocates of Bitcoin (BTC) and founders of the Gemini crypto exchange, said that they are very much open to partnering up with Mark Zuckerberg on Libra.

The brothers were speaking on CNN and expressed that they will not allow the drawn-outsettlement with Zuckerberg stand in the way of a potential collaboration.

Cameron told CNN that Libra represents a step towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency, underscoring: