Will Tezos be the altcoin to unseat Ethereum on the crypto market? [Video]

Ever since its then record $232 million ICO (initial coin offering) back in 2017, Tezos (XTZ) has earned a justifiable amount of buzz in the crypto world. But does the Swiss-US joint venture have legs?
First off, it’s important to understand what makes Tezos stand out among the thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market. XTZ utilizes a proof-of-stake based consensus model, which, unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum’s proof-of-work models, isn’t dependent on mining for its blockchain protocol.
Instead, Tezos employs a more democratic model where all stakeholders have a hand in managing the protocol in what is known as a “self-amending blockchain.” One of the big takeaways from this model is that it avoids the issue of hard forking into two different blockchains. Hard forking is what caused bitcoin cash to break off from bitcoin and Ethereum to break off from Ethereum classic.
In comprehensive terms, Tezos uses a “formal, on-chain mechanism for proposing, selecting, testing, and activating protocol upgrades.” It results in a uniquely formalized process, in which users have control of what happens to updates, as long as it's within the Tezos protocol.
It all adds up to some exciting potential for Tezos, which has generated some major public enthusiasm and investor interest. The Bank of France is testing out a Tezos node, and a tech investment firm called Silicon Valley Coin chose Tezos (noticeably over Ethereum) to tokenize its fund.
XTZ is also making a lot of noise on the STO (security token offering) market, with global investment banks like BTG Pactual, tZERO, and Alliance Investments contributing to a reported $2.6 billion plus in STOs deployed on the Tezos blockchain.
So, will all this buzz and heightened interest result in Tezos being the next altcoin to go boom? Or is it all just hot air? Check out eToro’s video to find out more about Tezos and if it has what it takes to rival Ethereum as the no. 2 cryptocurrency on the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk, Binance, Coinbase Twitter accounts hacked posting scam links, $35,000 stolen already
The most popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, got its Twitter account hacked, in fact, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO also got hacked. Similarly, Coinbase and many others seem to have been hacked by the same hacker or group of hackers.
XRP/USD short-term bulls may lose hope if daily SMA gives in
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1973. The fourth-largest digital coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday after a sharp sell-off below the psychological $0.2000.
ETH/USD lack of volatility indicates an explosive move to $250 or $220 is nearby
The second-largest cryptocurrency is not doing much, trading between $235 and $245 for the past six days. Ethereum price peaked at $248.98 on July 8 after a significant bull move, however, bulls have been unable...
LINK/USD hits a new all-time high at $8.89 and gets close to a $3 billion market capitalization
ChainLink is one of the best performing coins in the last two weeks after a massive 100% bull rally. LINK is up 450% since the low of March 13 and continues climbing the market capitalization ladder.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.