Will Mark Zuckerberg testimony before the US Senate help Libra off the ground?

The Senate Committee want to meet Mark Zuckerberg and not the COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Libra Association members are having cold feet even as Facebook as for a united front in the fight to get Libra approved.

A majority of United States lawmakers are opposed to Facebook launching the proposed cryptocurrency, Libra. The situation has remained largely unchanged since David Marcus, the head of Calibra appeared before both the Senate and Congress committees in July. At the time, it was clear that their dissatisfaction was directed at Facebook or if you May Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook.

“We need to get Mark Zuckerberg here!” – Senator Sherman during David Marcus’s Hearing on July 17 with the committee.

The legislators want Zuckerberg to appear before the Senate House of Financial Services Committee before January 2020. Despite Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg agreeing to appear before the committee on October 29, the lawmakers demand that they need to meet Zuckerberg instead.

As reported earlier this week, the Libra Association is set to meet its members in Washington DC this month. However, another report has been circulating in media outlets saying that some Libra Association members are getting cold feet and rethinking their involvement with the project. Moreover, Facebook wants the members to form a united front to lobby for Libra’s launch.