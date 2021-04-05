Summary

With the support of a FAANG, Bitcoin could easily reach a price of US$100K within the year.

Facebook’s foray into the cryptocurrency space has been meet with scepticism. Adopting a public decentralised crypto could help them successfully move into the space.

Predicting the future price of Bitcoin requires inductive powers beyond those of a mere mortal. However, what we simple analysts can do is pay attention to issues likely to affect the demand of Bitcoin in the near future. One important issue is the impending adoption of Bitcoin by big institutions and fortune 500 companies.

Who Will Be The Next Fortune 500 To Dive Into Cryptocurrency?

As of writing, the price of Bitcoin is floating around US$59K, up 970% since this time last year. A major catalyst of the price rise over this time was the crypto’s adoption by some of silicon valley’s top companies.

In February this year, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced that the EV manufacturer had purchased US$1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. The price of the crypto-asset immediately shot up to a February high of US$58K. The payment processing company Square (NYSE:SQ) followed soon after, announcing a purchase of US$170 million worth of Bitcoin, helping to lift its price a little more.

Here’s Hoping For FAANG

It is safe to say that the price of Bitcoin would hugely benefit from any one of the FAANG technology companies throwing its support behind the asset (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google(NASDAQ:GOOGL)).

Public support from a FAANG would be a likely catalyst to push the asset to US$100K and further. A company like Facebook or Apple announcing its intention to hold a portion of its cash in Bitcoin would be received in much higher regard than Tesla’s previous announcement. Reputation matters, and the FAANG crowd are far more reputable than the highly volatile and meme-worthy Tesla and Mr. Musk.

It is likely that these FAANG companies already hold minor stakes in Bitcoin, although this has not been publicised. Tangentially, some FAANG’s have made-known an intention to integrate digital currencies into their respective platforms. Facebook and Amazon being the two most bullish on digital currencies.

Facebook’s in-house currency, now called Diem, was criticised into a state of limbo in 2020. Moving forward, it would be best for Facebook to throw its support behind an established decentralised currency such as Bitcoin or Cardano. This move would help the Company avoid the criticisms it received after announcing Diem.

On the other hand, Amazon has quietly begun working on a top-secret blockchain project of its own. No details have been made available, but what we do know is that Amazon has been posting job listings that call for blockchain talent. Perhaps the e-commerce giant is developing a digital asset of its own, or just as likely, it is planning on integrating an established coin, like Bitcoin, into its platform.