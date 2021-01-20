Something crazy is happening with the Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Yesterday we saw the Ether prices making a new all-time high while the Bitcoin price didn’t record any meaningful gains. This has made many investors and trader nervous as they do not know if the current move will continue. This has triggered a sell-off in Ethereum price, and now we see the ETH moving further away from its all-time high.
Having said that, it is important to keep in mind that ETH is likely to continue its journey towards the 1,500 price level if the bullish momentum doesn’t die out.
Speaking from a technical analysis perspective, there is no doubt that the RSI is way overbought on the daily time frame and it is likely to that we may see some sell off. However, the fact that price is trading above the 50, 100 and 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is likely that we may see another upward push which could tier the resistance which is at 1,500. The near term support is 1280.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.