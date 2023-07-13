Bitcoin( BTC $30,567) may see a “parabolic curve” begin thanks to United States dollar weakness as the greenback falls to 15-month lows.
In a tweet on July 11, popular trader Moustache suggested that the time is right for BTC price history to repeat itself.
DXY “most important chart” for Bitcoin this year
Bitcoin’s formerly strong inverse correlation to dollar strength has waned this year, but its latest movements are a talking point among traders.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) on the way to testing support at 100 for the first time in months.
Previously above 105, the greenback has faced stiff resistance after 2022s 20-year highs.
As a result of its newfound bearish behavior — which would cement itself further should the 100 mark be lost — Bitcoin stands to win, Moustache believes.
“Calm before the storm. Big Move is still loading,” he summarized alongside a chart showing DXY challenging the bottom of a Gaussian channel on weekly timeframes.
First candle of the DXY (Dollar) now falls OUT of the channel. This is the point where you want to be positioned. In 2016-2017 and 2020-2021 this led to the parabolic curve in $BTC.
DXY annotated chart. Source: Moustache/Twitter
The dollar’s cause has not been helped by markets keen to tap a potential reversal in U.S. interest rate hikes. With inflation abating, this looks ever more likely despite a hawkish Federal Reserve.
The July 12 release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month prior came in below expectations, providing further fuel for risk assets.
Fellow trader Mikybull Crypto predicted that the downward DXY trend would continue, with BTC/USD hitting $35,000 as a result.
Bears in disbelief— Mikybull Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) July 12, 2023
90 next on DXY#Bitcoin to 35k$ pic.twitter.com/TczJMGKh5I
Continuing the historical comparison, meanwhile, popular trader Josh Olszewicz called DXY the “single most important chart” for Bitcoin into 2024.
“DXY showing technical weakness coupled with a programmatic supply reduction of Bitcoin issuance may lead to an outsized price reaction for Bitcoin post-halving. Similar DXY moves from 100 to 90 after the previous two halvings provided a tailwind for significant multi-month bullish rallies,” he wrote in a TradingView update.
DXY is currently forming a high timeframe descending triangle, which holds a bearish bias. This chart pattern becomes invalidated with any higher high in the DXY at 103.50 but does not necessarily invalidate the possibility of a move to the historic range low of 90.
DXY annotated chart. Source: Josh Olszewicz/TradingView
April levels return
Adding a broader perspective, William Clemente, co-founder of crypto analysis firm Reflexivity Research, presented the year-on-year change in DXY against how BTC/USD behaved through the years.
Since everyone wants to talk about DXY (US dollar) weakness, here's Bitcoin's price plotted against the YoY change in the DXY: pic.twitter.com/voJAfeF1ok— Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) July 12, 2023
Looking back, the last time that DXY traded at 100 was in mid-April 2022. At the time, Bitcoin hovered at around $40,000.
BTC/USD vs. DXY chart. Source: TradingView
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price explodes as Polygon announces proposal to upgrade to POL token
Polygon, Ethereum’s largest Layer 2 scaling solution, announced an upgrade to its native token MATIC. Developers proposed an upgrade from MATIC to utility token POL for utility in dApps built on the network’s blockchain.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Pro XRP attorney John Deaton notes delay in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit outcome, addresses XRP holders concern
John Deaton, a pro XRP attorney associated with SEC vs. Ripple's lawsuit as an “amicus” or friend of the court, has assured the altcoin’s holders that the delay in the outcome is not “strange.”
FTX lawyers to claw back $323.5 million spent on FTX Europe acquisition, fueling hope of payback for creditors
FTX lawyers are actively working on recovering funds of the exchange. The team requested US bankruptcy judge to help them recover $323.5 million spent on the acquisition of a Europe entity that was later recognized as FTX Europe.
Bitcoin: Could BTC revisit $25,000 as ETF-induced hype dissipates?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows multiple sell signals on the daily chart, hinting at a short-term correction. Although the longer-term outlook remains bullish, the hype generated by multiple US-based companies filing for Bitcoin ETF seems to be waning.