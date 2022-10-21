- The amendments are set to be focused on banning unauthorized service providers in the country.
- The FCA is potentially going to receive more power in regulating crypto assets.
- Earlier this week the European Union was also reported to release a draft law to minimize Bitcoin mining.
Crypto regulation continues to be a matter of concern for governments across the world. Although there are systems in place to ensure lawful conduct and minimal damage to investors, absolute regulations are yet to arrive. As it seems to be, the United Kingdom might be taking another step ahead in that direction.
UK’s new regulations
On October 21, the financial services minister, Andrew Griffith, welcomed new amendments to the Financial Services and Markets bill. These amendments focused on the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country and sought to further intensify the rules. Additionally, the new amendments would also target unauthorized digital asset service providers, essentially placing a ban on their operations.
Mentioning the amendments, the Member’s explanatory statement read,
“This new clause amends the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can be relied on to regulate cryptoassets and activities relating to cryptoassets. Cryptoasset is also defined, with a power to amend the definition.
These amendments represent the growing strength of crypto regulation in the country. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will receive significantly more powers if these amendments are passed successfully. This would allow the regulatory body to oversee all crypto activities in the entire country.
These amendments and increasing regulation are positive signs for UK traders. Usually, regulations are considered as an opportunity for the government to bar or control the space. However, in this case, the trader or investors’ security will be maintained since the focus is largely on service providers and organizations.
Unless the FCA pulls an SEC move (the way it went after Ripple), cryptocurrency prices will not be affected. Besides, as per the Taskforce Report taxonomy, all cryptocurrencies are listed as securities in the country, eliminating the deliberation of labels.
This makes things far easier for traders and investors since the crypto space will be beneficial post-filtering with no impact on the market.
Although the recent political crisis remains unresolved following Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation, it could be a while before the bill is further discussed.
Europe takes a step as well
The UK is not the only place where the crypto market is finding oversight in Europe as well where the situation is a bit more dire. Beyond regulating cryptocurrencies, the European Union is also focusing on its impact on the environment.
Thus, in an effort to curb the harm, the EU is seeking to put an end to energy-intensive Proof of Work (PoW) mining and instead usher users towards Proof of Stake (PoS). This would essentially put an end to Bitcoin mining and instead bring attention to Ethereum and other similar cryptocurrencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Large Ethereum whales gobble 3.5 million ETH, holdings hit new all-time high
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network have scooped up large quantities of the altcoin. Over the past month, whales holding one million or more ETH collectively accumulated 3.5 million more Ethereum.
Luna Classic Price Prediction: LUNC approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price action since September set up a bearish pattern that resulted in a massive sell-off. This move is already close to achieving its target, but the nosedive for LUNC will likely continue.
Pressure in stocks and gold weighs on Bitcoin
Bitcoin is trading near $19K on Friday morning, losing 0.5% overnight. It hovered between $18.9K and $19.3K on Thursday, remaining pinned closer to the lower end of its trading range due to pressure in the US equity market and gold at the close of trading in New York.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rally before the next Fed meeting?
BTC seems to be reacting extremely well to the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates. This connection can be attributed to the high correlation with the stock market. High-impact macroeconomic news which affects the traditional markets is also having a noticeable impact.