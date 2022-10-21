The amendments are set to be focused on banning unauthorized service providers in the country.

The FCA is potentially going to receive more power in regulating crypto assets.

Earlier this week the European Union was also reported to release a draft law to minimize Bitcoin mining.

Crypto regulation continues to be a matter of concern for governments across the world. Although there are systems in place to ensure lawful conduct and minimal damage to investors, absolute regulations are yet to arrive. As it seems to be, the United Kingdom might be taking another step ahead in that direction.

UK’s new regulations

On October 21, the financial services minister, Andrew Griffith, welcomed new amendments to the Financial Services and Markets bill. These amendments focused on the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the country and sought to further intensify the rules. Additionally, the new amendments would also target unauthorized digital asset service providers, essentially placing a ban on their operations.

Mentioning the amendments, the Member’s explanatory statement read,

“This new clause amends the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 to clarify that the powers relating to financial promotion and regulated activities can be relied on to regulate cryptoassets and activities relating to cryptoassets. Cryptoasset is also defined, with a power to amend the definition.

These amendments represent the growing strength of crypto regulation in the country. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will receive significantly more powers if these amendments are passed successfully. This would allow the regulatory body to oversee all crypto activities in the entire country.

These amendments and increasing regulation are positive signs for UK traders. Usually, regulations are considered as an opportunity for the government to bar or control the space. However, in this case, the trader or investors’ security will be maintained since the focus is largely on service providers and organizations.

Unless the FCA pulls an SEC move (the way it went after Ripple), cryptocurrency prices will not be affected. Besides, as per the Taskforce Report taxonomy, all cryptocurrencies are listed as securities in the country, eliminating the deliberation of labels.

This makes things far easier for traders and investors since the crypto space will be beneficial post-filtering with no impact on the market.

Although the recent political crisis remains unresolved following Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation, it could be a while before the bill is further discussed.

Europe takes a step as well

The UK is not the only place where the crypto market is finding oversight in Europe as well where the situation is a bit more dire. Beyond regulating cryptocurrencies, the European Union is also focusing on its impact on the environment.

Thus, in an effort to curb the harm, the EU is seeking to put an end to energy-intensive Proof of Work (PoW) mining and instead usher users towards Proof of Stake (PoS). This would essentially put an end to Bitcoin mining and instead bring attention to Ethereum and other similar cryptocurrencies.