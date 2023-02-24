Newcomers to the crypto world can be intimidated by the sheer volume of information, the mass of blockchains, and the overabundance of coins. Knowing where to turn can be intimidating. Newcomers in the cryptosphere should consider looking at Apecoin (APE), Shiba Inu, and TMS Network (TMSN) - now selling tokens at $0.0047 during the first phase of its presale.
Apecoin (APE) – New coin paves the way for greener future
Apecoin (APE) is a relatively new cryptocurrency created in 2021. Built on its own blockchain protocol, Apecoin (APE) is designed to be more energy-efficient and faster than other blockchain networks. Apecoin (APE) aims to create a decentralized platform for exchanging goods and services that is more secure, transparent, and accessible than traditional payment systems.
The Apecoin (APE) project is driven by a community of passionate supporters actively involved in its development and promotion. The team behind Apecoin (APE) includes experienced developers, marketers, and business professionals who are working to build a strong and sustainable ecosystem around Apecoin (APE).
Since its launch, Apecoin (APE) has been listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, which has helped to increase its visibility and trading volume. Apecoin (APE) has also gained traction among investors and traders looking for new and innovative investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. While it is still early days for Apecoin (APE), the cryptocurrency has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem if it continues to attract users and gain value over time.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Widespread adoption is no joke
Created by an anonymous individual or group known as “Ryoshi” in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is aimed to develop a decentralized ecosystem for social and charitable purposes. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, and its supply is limited to 1 quadrillion tokens.
After its launch, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained popularity quickly after its launch, thanks in part to a viral marketing campaign targeting Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts. In May 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a surge in value, with its price increasing by over 200% in a single day. This surge in value was fuelled in part by the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the rise of meme-based cryptocurrencies.
Since then, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in the world, with a large and active community of supporters. New investors are attracted to Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of its low barrier to entry and sense of “fun.” However, the profits seen by Shiba Inu (SHIB) are to be taken seriously, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) should make up a part of any crypto portfolio.
TMS Network (TMSN) – Easy trading on new decentralized exchange
TMS Network (TMSN) is a trading network created for new and experienced traders. With access to over 500 cryptocurrencies and the global forex, CFD, and equity markets, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a comprehensive solution to traders.
Before TMS Network (TMSN), navigating this network could be incredibly complex, if not impossible, while placing accurate trading orders. The TMS Network (TMSN) token offers traders a new level of efficiency and access previously only available to the world’s biggest hedge funds dealing in billions of dollars.
Competitive fees are one of the advantages of the TMS Network (TMSN) network. Traditional transactions go through multiple intermediaries, resulting in high trading fees. However, TMS Network (TMSN) levies a fixed fee on every successful trade placed, eliminating the need for intermediaries and allowing users to enjoy low fees when making remittances or purchases.
For the inexperienced and the rookie, TMS Network (TMSN) offers an exciting opportunity to trade and profit.
TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available through the first presale phase. Having already secured $2 million through a private seed sale, TMS Network's (TMSN) future looks very profitable.
This article is sponsored
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Circle’s USDC suffers temporary de-peg with CEOs stance against SEC’s regulation of stablecoins, what’s next?
Circle CEO Jeremy Alliare maintains that US financial regulator SEC should not regulate stablecoins. USD Coin (USDC), the stablecoin issued by Circle temporarily lost its $1 parity with the US Dollar.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains,
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.