Newcomers to the crypto world can be intimidated by the sheer volume of information, the mass of blockchains, and the overabundance of coins. Knowing where to turn can be intimidating. Newcomers in the cryptosphere should consider looking at Apecoin (APE), Shiba Inu, and TMS Network (TMSN) - now selling tokens at $0.0047 during the first phase of its presale.

Apecoin (APE) – New coin paves the way for greener future

Apecoin (APE) is a relatively new cryptocurrency created in 2021. Built on its own blockchain protocol, Apecoin (APE) is designed to be more energy-efficient and faster than other blockchain networks. Apecoin (APE) aims to create a decentralized platform for exchanging goods and services that is more secure, transparent, and accessible than traditional payment systems.

The Apecoin (APE) project is driven by a community of passionate supporters actively involved in its development and promotion. The team behind Apecoin (APE) includes experienced developers, marketers, and business professionals who are working to build a strong and sustainable ecosystem around Apecoin (APE).

Since its launch, Apecoin (APE) has been listed on several cryptocurrency exchanges, which has helped to increase its visibility and trading volume. Apecoin (APE) has also gained traction among investors and traders looking for new and innovative investment opportunities in the cryptocurrency market. While it is still early days for Apecoin (APE), the cryptocurrency has the potential to become a major player in the cryptocurrency ecosystem if it continues to attract users and gain value over time.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Widespread adoption is no joke

Created by an anonymous individual or group known as “Ryoshi” in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is aimed to develop a decentralized ecosystem for social and charitable purposes. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is based on the Ethereum blockchain, and its supply is limited to 1 quadrillion tokens.

After its launch, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained popularity quickly after its launch, thanks in part to a viral marketing campaign targeting Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts. In May 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a surge in value, with its price increasing by over 200% in a single day. This surge in value was fuelled in part by the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the rise of meme-based cryptocurrencies.

Since then, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in the world, with a large and active community of supporters. New investors are attracted to Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of its low barrier to entry and sense of “fun.” However, the profits seen by Shiba Inu (SHIB) are to be taken seriously, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) should make up a part of any crypto portfolio.

TMS Network (TMSN) – Easy trading on new decentralized exchange

TMS Network (TMSN) is a trading network created for new and experienced traders. With access to over 500 cryptocurrencies and the global forex, CFD, and equity markets, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a comprehensive solution to traders.

Before TMS Network (TMSN), navigating this network could be incredibly complex, if not impossible, while placing accurate trading orders. The TMS Network (TMSN) token offers traders a new level of efficiency and access previously only available to the world’s biggest hedge funds dealing in billions of dollars.

Competitive fees are one of the advantages of the TMS Network (TMSN) network. Traditional transactions go through multiple intermediaries, resulting in high trading fees. However, TMS Network (TMSN) levies a fixed fee on every successful trade placed, eliminating the need for intermediaries and allowing users to enjoy low fees when making remittances or purchases.

For the inexperienced and the rookie, TMS Network (TMSN) offers an exciting opportunity to trade and profit.

TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available through the first presale phase. Having already secured $2 million through a private seed sale, TMS Network's (TMSN) future looks very profitable.

This article is sponsored