In a post that I made on this site on 27 January 2021, I called for a low in bitcoin.

The reason for this call was that our proprietary timing system was indicating an important turn for that day. This was known in advance. On that day GBTC, the proxy for bitcoin made a low at 28.44.

Followers of our report know that we were also looking for a significant turn the week ending 19th March.

This chart shows how these two points have played out.

Mastering timing always provides us with a distinct advantage.

When applying this information to other factors we can derive a further advantage.

Let’s take a deeper look at the chart for GBTC.

Firstly note the three parallel blue lines.

They “control” the current path of the market.

The key line is the middle dotted line. A significant close below this line would give us cause to be bearish. GBTC spent most of Thursday trading below this line. However prior to the close it re-gained the upper side. See area in red circle.

This is one reason why we may see a reversal to the upside in bitcoin.

However, even if we do get close below that area, it doesn’t mean that it’s all over. I will explain this shortly.

Returning to the chart above, if we do see the return to a sustainable market then the upper blue line will be a significant target. This is around the $70 mark.

Now look at the purple lines. These have been taken from previous highs and projected forward at the same gradient as the blue lines. Now how these purple lines have acted as serious resistance points when they get touched for the first time.

Returning to the present situation, it is possible for us to get a close below the dotted blue line and still remain in a bull trend. This is explained in the next chart.

This shorter term channel shows how the lower blue line is critical. Lower blue line in this chart is lower than the centre blue line in the previous chart. The key point is that we should not see a close below $40 on GBTC for the bull trend to remain intact.

We may well be in the process of reversing.

Our next proprietary turning point is on 29 March 2021. Let’s see what happens!