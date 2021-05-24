Who moves the crypto markets more? Musk, the IRS, or the DoJ?

On 13 May, two US Government departments announced that they were actively looking into the conduct of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

The IRS and DoJ believe that Binance, while headquartered in the Cayman Islands, has not complied with American tax and money laundering laws.

How did the announcement affect Binance Coin?

Since the investigations were made public, the price of the exchange’s intra-platform coin, Binance coin (BNB), has fallen a considerable amount. Within three days, BNB fell more than 50%, from US$665 to US$310. At the time of writing, BNB is trading at $337.

Although, importantly, the drop in the coin’s price seems detached from the investigation matter. By the end of 14 May, BNB was trading at US$605, only down by 9%. To me, this indicates that the market shrugged off the announcement. Indeed, it is not uncommon for BNB to move by 10%, even on days with no news concerning the Company or the crypto space in general.

Rather, this massive price dip mostly coincided with the crypto-wide sell-off we saw last week, beginning on 19 May. Many analysts like to point to Tesla’s announcement that it will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for their vehicles as the primary catalyst for the sell-off. In the span of three days, the market capitalisation of cryptocurrency fell by 25.8%. The EV manufacturer’s justification for the U-turn on Bitcoin was that it was not eco-friendly.

Musk has too much influence over the crypto sphere

I first thought that crypto investors were looking for anything to relieve some of the price-point pressure built up over the preceding months. But this thought was quickly dismissed because, as I noted, the announcement of an investigation by two of the US’s most powerful departments didn’t set off any major sell-off.

Perhaps there is something to the idea that Musk holds too much power over the crypto sphere. If this is true, it should be a warning to cryptocurrency investors. Perhaps stronger reservations should be held about investing in crypto. Can we have faith in decentralised assets easily swayed by the online musings of a celebrity Billionaire or the disapproval of his overpriced Company? This isn’t exactly the