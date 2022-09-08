The White House released a report focusing on the impact of power-consuming cryptocurrencies on the environment.

According to the report, the potential benefits of DLT technology must outweigh its environmental externalities.

Bitcoin’s price has been disproportionate to the growing demand resulting in higher energy consumption and higher losses.

For a very long time, the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) has been a matter of concern for environmentalists and governments around the world.

To deal with this, multiple guidelines and regulations have come up, but strict enforcement of rules is yet to appear. This is because the industry is technically still in its infancy, and understanding the pros and cons of DLT is taking time. On the same, the White House had an interesting take.

White House on Bitcoin mining and the use of Proof of Stake

Following the Executive Order from March, The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) was directed by President Joe Biden to conduct an examination of the impact of DLT and power-consuming digital assets and present recommendations on how to minimize them.

According to the report, Bitcoin is estimated to account for 60% to 77% of the total power usage by digital assets, followed by Ethereum at 20%-39%. However, Ethereum won’t be a matter of concern in a few months since the network is switching to the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus method, which is known to consume less than 0.001% of global electricity usage.

Consequently, the report suggested that energy regulatory bodies should consider “developing, updating, and enforcing reliability standards and emergency operations procedures to ensure system reliability and adequacy under the growth of crypto-asset mining.”

This is because the White House believes that blockchain technology might hold the potential to support climate monitoring or mitigating technology. However, in order to do that, the benefits of the DLT must outweigh the carbon emissions and other environmental externalities. The report read,

“The U.S. government should facilitate innovation that addresses market challenges, aligns with environmental and equity objectives, and appropriately ensures customer and investor protection and market integrity.”

Bitcoin is not justifying excessive energy consumption

Not only from the perspective of an outsider, but even a miner cannot justify the energy consumption since the rewards for their operations are unable to even out their investment.

For this reason, many Bitcoin miners turned their mining rigs off or exited completely around the June crash, which brought BTC down from $30,000 to $20,000. The hash rate recovery since then has been exponentially better than BTC’s price, which continues to oscillate at $19,217.

Bitcoin hash rate against the price

The growing demand for the asset has been running up the energy consumption, but the lack of value growth is only bringing losses to people.

PoS chains avoid this cycle since the investment of a miner or validator is far lower than their losses.