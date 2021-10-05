Which top crypto can restore its lost positions before the other coins?

Bulls have seized the initiative in the morning; however, it could not hold and all of the top 10 coins are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Last Saturday, the POC line managed to keep the Bitcoin (BTC) price from falling deeply and acted as a support level while the pair tried to consolidate at the $47,745 level.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Only on Sunday evening did buyers decide to pull the price out of the narrow sideways range and test the level of $49,200. The October high is marked at $49,225. Sellers reacted to this with tough pressure and quickly returned the pair to a sideways range, to the $47,745 level.

Today, an attempt to test the psychological level of $50,000 may be repeated, but how significant the bears' reaction may be is not yet clear. One considers that, as a result, the price can roll back to the support of $46,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,592 at press time.

ETH/USD

On Saturday, the Ethereum (ETH) price continued to recover and, in the evening, the pair broke above the resistance of $3,400. On Sunday night, sellers restrained the price growth at $3,470. In the morning, they managed to push the pair back below $3,400.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

However, on Sunday, the bulls were able to continue their advance, and by the end of the week, they set the October high at $3,491. The volume of purchases decreased tonight, and the price returned below the level of $3,400.

On the daily time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines have entered the overbought zone and a decline is expected soon. It is not yet clear whether buyers will have time to fight for the level of $3,500. But at the beginning of this week, the price can roll back to the support of $3,200.

Ethereum is trading at $3,299 at press time.

XRP/USD

Last Saturday, sellers were unable to test the $1 level and, by the end of the day, the XRP price recovered to a new October high at $1.073. On Sunday, the monthly maximum was updated to the level of $1.089, but it did not work to test the resistance of $1.10.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The bearish pressure increased tonight and the pair returned below the $1.030 level. During the day, a rollback to the psychological level of one dollar is possible. If bearish pressure intensifies, the pair may break through the average price level and return to the support of $0.950.

XRP is trading at $1.02 at press time.