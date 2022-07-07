After a slight correction yesterday, all of the top 10 coins have recovered their lost positions.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 3.52% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite today's growth, Bitcoin (BTC) may not have accumulated enough power for continued growth, as the volume has reduced. From another point of view, the main cryptocurrency remains bullish until its price is above the vital $20,000 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $21,000 zone shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,211 at press time.
TRX/USD
TRX has grown the least today, rising by 0.80% over the last day.
TRX/USD chart by Trading View
TRX is looking much weaker than most of the other coins as the altcoin could not rise after yesterday's bullish candle. If buyers lose $0.067, there is a high possbility to see a further decline to the $0.065 zone by mid-July.
TRX is trading at $0.06731 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 4.20%.
MATIC/USD chart by TradingView
MATIC is trading in the middle of the wide channel between the support at $0.418 and the resistance at $0.631. The volume has increased, which means that the coin is gaining energy for a further sharp move. Until the price is above $0.50, one can expect more upward move rather than a fall.
MATIC is trading at $0.5179 at press time.
AVAX/USD
Avalanche (AVAX) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by almost 9%.
AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
From the mid-term point of view, AVAX is trading sideways, which is confirmed by a relatively low volume. At the moment, one should pay attention to the crucial $20 mark, the breakout of which may lead to the test of the resistance level at $21.35. However, if a fall below $16 occurs, the growth scenario might be canceled.
AVAX is trading at $18.36 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can a SHIB stablecoin help Shiba Inu price evade a downside threat?
Shiba Inu price is struggling to make headway in a stale market with mild volatility. If Bitcoin cooperates, investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 20% run-up to $0.0000130.
What would happen to Dogecoin price if bears lose control?
Dogecoin is consolidating within a range, which seems to have formed a smaller range of its own. Regardless of the coil up, DOGE is at an inflection point, suggesting its next move could be volatile.
Polygon’s MATIC is due for a massive uptrend unless this happens
Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From Jun 18 to 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.
Tezos' XTZ price bottomed last time this happened, is history set to repeat?
Tezos price has seen an 83% decline since the all-time highs at $9.14 back in October 2021. The bearish strength is prevalent within the technicals, as the bulls have been unable to retrace at least 50% of each subsequent decline.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.